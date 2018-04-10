CMS Energy (CMS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's share price has outperformed the broader market in last one year. It's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company boasts a solid capital expenditure program to boost its infrastructural upgrades. It is currently focused on capacity maximization, reliability improvement, clean power generation and infrastructure upgrade. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters. CMS Energy has a large natural gas system in place and plans to expand it over the next decade. It also maintains a stable liquidity position, besides exhibiting a strong cash generating capacity. However, the company incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. 1,254,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,327. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12,799.29, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 592,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CMS Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in CMS Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-cms-energy-cms-to-buy-updated.html.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.