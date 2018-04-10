Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme reported narrower than expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2017. Epizyme's efforts on developing its lead candidate, tazemetostat, for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors are impressive. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the company had a productive interaction with the FDA to design the registration strategy for tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcomaand follicular lymphoma (FL) and identified a path to submit for accelerated approval for both the indications. The company plans to file a first new drug application of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma in fourth quarter of 2018 and second NDA for FL in 2019. A potential approval for the candidate will be a significant boost for the company. So far this year, Epizyme’s share price has also outperformed the industry. However, the company is highly dependent on its collaboration partners for top-line growth with no approved product.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 718,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.95. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 579,662 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 462,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

