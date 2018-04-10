KLX (KLXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLX Inc. is a distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company operates in two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group and Energy Services Group. The Aerospace Solutions Group provides fasteners, consumable products, and logistics services to aerospace customers. The Energy Services Group provides services and logistics for oil and gas drilling sites. It also provides aerospace hardware, and inventory management services. KLX Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLXI. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of KLX in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded KLX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on KLX to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of KLX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 266,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,941. KLX has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $3,536.08, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KLX will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KLX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KLX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KLX by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,022,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KLX by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

