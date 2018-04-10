Mongodb (MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mongodb from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.78.

MDB stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.57. 402,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,561. Mongodb has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2,061.94 and a PE ratio of -23.32.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $117,307,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,571,000. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $23,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $14,839,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $11,579,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

