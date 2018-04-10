Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo raised Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 99,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $713.77, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-myers-industries-mye-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.