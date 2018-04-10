Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $228.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has been outperforming its broader industry. Post a promising fourth-quarter show by Thermo Fisher, we are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance with strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives benefited the company’s performance. Thermo Fisher’s FEI acquisition has already started to boost analytical instruments portfolio. Also in 2017, the company deployed $7.8 billion on strategic acquisitions, adding leading biopharma contract development and manufacturing services through Patheon. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, the company’s business segments were impacted by strategic investments and unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.43.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 976,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,501. The stock has a market cap of $82,590.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $7,321,941.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 420,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

