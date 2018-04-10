Zacks: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Given $175.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $175.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153. The firm has a market cap of $561.57, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,860. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

