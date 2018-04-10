Zacks: Presbia (LENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Presbia an industry rank of 186 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Presbia in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LENS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 1,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944. Presbia has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.11.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

