Zacks: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TCG BDC an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 8.93%. equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $8,410,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 229,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

