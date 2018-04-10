ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZAGG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ZAGG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZAGG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ZAGG in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZAGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZAGG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 690,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,656. The company has a market cap of $338.69, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. ZAGG has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). ZAGG had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ZAGG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZAGG during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZAGG by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 239,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZAGG by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZAGG during the 4th quarter valued at $14,151,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in ZAGG by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 223,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

