Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $658.73 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $658.73 million and $31.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $179.40 or 0.02632500 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00598466 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00364159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00061557 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00126052 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00220404 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 3,671,769 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, reciever, ammount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place. Block explorer data from https://explorer.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LocalTrade, BigONE, Kraken, BCEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, Lbank, OKEx, Exmo, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, Qryptos, GOPAX, Cryptomate, Exrates, CEX.IO, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Allcoin, Bithumb, C-CEX, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, The Rock Trading, Bitlish, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, WEX, Bitfinex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

