ZCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $730,805.00 (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ZCoin has a total market cap of $128.19 million and $730,805.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28.48 or 0.00416608 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, AEX and BX Thailand. During the last week, ZCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,837.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.05995420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.75 or 0.09518280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.01671860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.02420470 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00199548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00597081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.02616560 BTC.

ZCoin Profile

ZCoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,500,634 coins. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using ZK-Snarks. Zero-Knowledge proofs allows one to show ownership of a Zcoin coin without having to reveal which coin one owns. Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that costed the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonimity features of Zcoin. “

ZCoin Coin Trading

ZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bitcoin Indonesia, TDAX, Binance and AEX. It is not currently possible to purchase ZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

