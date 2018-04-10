Zeepin (CRYPTO:ZPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $520,333.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and $520,333.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00759408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00177163 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,827,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeepin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.