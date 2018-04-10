Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 4,384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 98,112,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924,743 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,026,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,236,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,182,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 310,464 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,338,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 263,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $188,784.61, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

