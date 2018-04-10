Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 88,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 11,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. 1,054,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,228. The stock has a market cap of $31,637.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

