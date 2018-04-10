Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 854,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,747. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,179.25, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.35 per share, with a total value of $104,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

