Zennies (ZENI) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Zennies has a market capitalization of $686,824.00 and approximately $2,439.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000816 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

