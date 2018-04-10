Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Zenyatta Ventures (OTCMKTS: ZENYF) is one of 21 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zenyatta Ventures to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A -$2.16 million N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.61

Zenyatta Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zenyatta Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenyatta Ventures’ peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zenyatta Ventures and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 194 698 858 28 2.40

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Zenyatta Ventures’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zenyatta Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -9.90% -9.86% Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Summary

Zenyatta Ventures peers beat Zenyatta Ventures on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

