Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0058 (CRYPTO:ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market cap of $969,582.00 and $4,899.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.83 or 0.09437420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00166161 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.01746980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016195 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002843 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 167,863,660 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

