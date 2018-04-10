KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zillow Group (Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Z has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 2,019,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $282.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,296,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $2,591,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,778 shares of company stock worth $25,026,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 28,636,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,795,000 after buying an additional 665,737 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,982,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 74,090 shares during the period. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd now owns 1,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,364,000 after buying an additional 350,081 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 640,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,743,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zillow-group-z-receives-overweight-rating-from-keycorp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.