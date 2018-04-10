Raymond James Financial Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.29. 1,186,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,366.99, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,932,000 after purchasing an additional 662,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

