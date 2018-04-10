BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZION OIL & GAS (NASDAQ:ZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 17th.

ZN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZION OIL & GAS has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZION OIL & GAS by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ZION OIL & GAS in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ZION OIL & GAS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ZION OIL & GAS (ZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zion-oil-gas-zn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ZION OIL & GAS

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ZION OIL & GAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZION OIL & GAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.