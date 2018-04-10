Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ZIX (ZIXI) Share Price

Media coverage about ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIX earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.0495563334713 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 18,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. ZIX has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

