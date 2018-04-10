Zlancer (ZCG) Price Hits $0.0830

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Zlancer has a total market cap of $166,704.00 and $755.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and ForkDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00757890 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062751 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zlancer Profile

Zlancer was first traded on November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. The official website for Zlancer is zlancer.net.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zlancer must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

