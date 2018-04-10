Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.94.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $97.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,290.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $625,413.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,923.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zoetis by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,281,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/zoetis-inc-zts-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.