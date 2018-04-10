Zogenix (ZGNX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,047. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,248.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

