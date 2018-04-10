zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

zooplus stock opened at €145.00 ($179.01) on Tuesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

