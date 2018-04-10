ZoZoCoin (ZZC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ZoZoCoin has a market capitalization of $129,001.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00760620 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,296,311 coins and its circulating supply is 590,751 coins. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

