Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Buy

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

ZYXI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,695. The stock has a market cap of $116.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. Zynex has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 1,826.83% and a net margin of 31.97%. equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

