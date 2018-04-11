$0.01 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Farmland Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 2.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Farmland Partners from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828,000.00 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -5,100,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Farmland Partners by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

