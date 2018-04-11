$0.09 EPS Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

INWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The company has a market cap of $508.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

