-$0.12 EPS Expected for Yext (YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Yext reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $91,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,281 shares of company stock worth $8,473,109 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 219,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,630. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

