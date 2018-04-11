$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegion Corp (AEGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Aegion reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $96,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Aegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 63,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aegion by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aegion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 252,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aegion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Aegion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 540,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.18, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

