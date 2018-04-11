$0.17 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (CTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Centurylink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,315. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $18,326.74, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 10,329.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include Enterprise, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

