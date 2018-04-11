$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empire State Realty (ESRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Empire State Realty reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Empire State Realty.

Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.85 million. Empire State Realty had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,301,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 188,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 646,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,695.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Empire State Realty has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Empire State Realty

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

