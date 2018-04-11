$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. LaSalle Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LaSalle Hotel Properties.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $257.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.42 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Barnello purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $478,160.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 681,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,292.00, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.87%.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

