$0.39 EPS Expected for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 1,773,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.11, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $168,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,304 shares of company stock worth $1,758,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

