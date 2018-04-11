$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. KNOT Offshore Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.69 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 31.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $645.71, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.68. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

