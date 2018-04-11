$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 74,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1,063.31, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $83,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 264,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,797,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

