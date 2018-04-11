-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.71). FreightCar America posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,918. The firm has a market cap of $166.18, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.48. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.46.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

