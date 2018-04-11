$0.68 EPS Expected for IDACORP Inc (IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other IDACORP news, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $4,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 424,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $38,797,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.44. 73,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,865. The company has a market cap of $4,250.09, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

