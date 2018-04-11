$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco Inc (WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Watsco posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $964.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens set a $169.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Watsco by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Watsco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,878.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

