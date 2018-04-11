$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands (YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $75,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $861,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $194,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,499. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,844.65, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/1-07-billion-in-sales-expected-for-yum-brands-yum-this-quarter-updated.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.