$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CA, Inc. (CA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CA’s earnings. CA reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CA will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CA.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. CA’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In other CA news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in CA by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in CA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CA in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 1,535,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,426. CA has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $13,879.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

