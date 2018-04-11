$1.61 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. CME Group posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.85 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 111.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Shares of CME stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53,821.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. CME Group has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $171.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $387,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,133.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,699 shares of company stock worth $6,266,062 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,489,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,514,000 after buying an additional 1,279,058 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,902,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,593 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,505,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

