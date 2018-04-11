1-800-Flowers (FLWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.94 Million

Analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) will report $234.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.68 million and the highest is $235.20 million. 1-800-Flowers posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers will report full year sales of $234.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1-800-Flowers.

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.85 million. 1-800-Flowers had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Cannavino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 231,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-Flowers has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

1-800-Flowers Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

