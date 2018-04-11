$100.55 Million in Sales Expected for Switch (SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $100.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $101.49 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $100.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.70 million to $434.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $496.60 million to $522.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,317. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet.

