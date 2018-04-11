PFS Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PFIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,063,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,938,000. PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) comprises 5.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 27.63% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 11,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,584. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/1063941-shares-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-pfig-acquired-by-pfs-investments-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.