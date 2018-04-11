Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah E. Hayward sold 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $271,987.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,968 shares of company stock worth $2,128,093 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

