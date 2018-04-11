$11.47 Million in Sales Expected for I.D. Systems (IDSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) to post sales of $11.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.44 million and the highest is $11.50 million. I.D. Systems reported sales of $8.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year sales of $11.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $58.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.54 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDSY shares. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of I.D. Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDSY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,068. I.D. Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

In other news, major shareholder Emancipation Management Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 341,128 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

